Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $125.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.32. Agenus has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $34.20.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $28.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agenus will post -9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 27,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

