Aleph Zero Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $122.48 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000681 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $122.48 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 266,710,306 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

