Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells $231,630.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,163 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $231,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,892,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,929,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 36,700 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $367,367.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 968,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,303,000 after acquiring an additional 322,661 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 233,417 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 256,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 82,476 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

