Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $500.00

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 500 ($6.47) and last traded at GBX 498 ($6.44), with a volume of 534385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 498.25 ($6.44).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFM shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.43) target price on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 420 ($5.43) to GBX 465 ($6.01) in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Alpha Financial Markets Consulting alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AFM

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Stock Performance

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 454.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 390.11. The stock has a market cap of £569.61 million, a PE ratio of 4,158.33 and a beta of 1.00.

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.