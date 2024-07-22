Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.73

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 1092361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.27.

Altice USA Trading Down 2.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.73 million, a P/E ratio of 173.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Altice USA had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

