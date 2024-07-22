América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Given New $22.60 Price Target at UBS Group

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $23.30 to $22.60 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMX

América Móvil Trading Up 0.7 %

AMX opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). América Móvil had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. On average, research analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.2608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 58,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 43.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.