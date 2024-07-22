American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 million, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.69.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. On average, analysts predict that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.