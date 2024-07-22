American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 million, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.69.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. On average, analysts predict that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

