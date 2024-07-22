Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $124.01

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $124.01 and last traded at $123.66, with a volume of 875248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.29.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.88 and its 200 day moving average is $110.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,342,000 after buying an additional 750,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,161,000 after purchasing an additional 218,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $586,016,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,939,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,476,000 after purchasing an additional 164,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.