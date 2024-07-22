Arbitrum (ARB) Trading 10.5% Higher This Week

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $2.66 billion and $225.69 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,339,278,542 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,339,278,542 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.77998062 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 966 active market(s) with $166,576,745.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

