Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0366 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $5.47.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

