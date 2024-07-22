Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,398,132.68 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.91, for a total value of $1,398,132.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,906,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $1,440,257.08.

On Friday, July 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $1,482,143.04.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.62, for a total value of $1,451,463.76.

On Monday, July 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total value of $1,408,783.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $1,399,245.40.

On Thursday, June 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,244,577.32.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total value of $1,222,720.32.

On Friday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $1,292,424.28.

On Monday, June 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total value of $1,289,165.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $1,298,122.32.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.55. 1,213,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,245. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $152.34 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.98 and a 200 day moving average of $195.60.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Capital One Financial raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.81.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

