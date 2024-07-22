Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) traded down 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.38. 553,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,779,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $774.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

