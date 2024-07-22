Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.43. 1,148,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 8,413,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.75.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 655,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 67,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 45.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 393,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 122,630 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
