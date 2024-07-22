Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Autodesk alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Down 0.1 %

ADSK stock opened at $242.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.89. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.