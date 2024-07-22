Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $6.23 or 0.00009221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $921.73 million and approximately $43.77 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010351 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,486.36 or 0.99955239 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000910 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00072620 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,046,314 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,035,216.7990441 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.24814685 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $31,755,491.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

