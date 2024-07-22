Bank of America Increases Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $230.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s current price.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.16.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $219.98. 447,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,990. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $229.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.43 and a 200 day moving average of $203.26. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $2,480,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,981,000 after purchasing an additional 294,937 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 298,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,267,000 after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.