Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) COO Sells $436,277.79 in Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) COO John T. Phillips sold 11,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $436,277.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,343.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bank7 Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ BSVN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 33,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,648. The company has a market capitalization of $346.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.49. Bank7 Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Bank7 by 39.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank7 by 60.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Bank7 by 33.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bank7 by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

