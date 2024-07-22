Barclays Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $490.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $430.00 to $490.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $438.74.

ISRG stock opened at $455.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.13, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $456.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.72.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,726,102,000 after buying an additional 272,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,079,000 after buying an additional 73,634 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after acquiring an additional 374,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,222,000 after acquiring an additional 88,977 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

