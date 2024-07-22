Beldex (BDX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.52 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $311.76 million and $6.52 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.88 or 0.05186628 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00047896 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00015899 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009588 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,994,839 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,294,839 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

