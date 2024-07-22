Beldex Price Reaches $0.0459 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $306.53 million and $211.53 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.58 or 0.05101284 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00047157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00015283 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011626 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009332 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002052 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,990,446 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,290,446 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

