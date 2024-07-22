Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 12,291,807 Shares

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51.

On Monday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 334,461 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75.

On Friday, June 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $411,317.28.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 765,899 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72.

On Monday, June 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 584,550 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $35,224,983.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,386,844 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 524,340 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 311,637 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $7,937,394.39.

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 219,303 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 123,388 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36.

Shares of BRK-B stock opened at $434.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $413.13 and a 200-day moving average of $403.39.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

