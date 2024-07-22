Bionomics’ (BNOX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Bionomics Price Performance
Bionomics stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Bionomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.
Bionomics Company Profile
