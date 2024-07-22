BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Reaches One Day Volume of $47,789.22

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for about $68,142.61 or 1.00007313 BTC on exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $846.25 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009349 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011556 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00073431 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 67,078.80324033 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

