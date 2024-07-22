Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.80 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,330.67 billion and $1.80 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $67,445.52 on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.47 or 0.00571531 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00046503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00067363 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,729,531 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

