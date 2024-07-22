Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.03 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and $9.03 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.0668 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

