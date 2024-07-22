BitShares (BTS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $117,041.52

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. BitShares has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $117,041.52 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000649 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000592 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000410 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

