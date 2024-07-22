BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) One Day Volume Tops $4.16 Million

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, BlackCardCoin has traded down 63.2% against the dollar. One BlackCardCoin token can now be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00003060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCardCoin has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BlackCardCoin Token Profile

BlackCardCoin was first traded on March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,699 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official website is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin. BlackCardCoin’s official message board is blackcardcoin.com/blog.

Buying and Selling BlackCardCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 4,391,200.04 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 2.03137317 USD and is down -13.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $3,278,423.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCardCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCardCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

