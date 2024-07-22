BlazeStake Staked SOL Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $345.47 Million (BSOL)

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One BlazeStake Staked SOL token can currently be purchased for about $208.28 or 0.00306059 BTC on popular exchanges. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a market capitalization of $345.47 million and approximately $14.22 million worth of BlazeStake Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlazeStake Staked SOL has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BlazeStake Staked SOL Profile

BlazeStake Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,658,651 tokens. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @solblaze_org. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official website is stake.solblaze.org.

Buying and Selling BlazeStake Staked SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a current supply of 1,665,911.25860173. The last known price of BlazeStake Staked SOL is 206.14068787 USD and is up 4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $8,557,321.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stake.solblaze.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlazeStake Staked SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlazeStake Staked SOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlazeStake Staked SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

