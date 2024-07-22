Blue Barn Wealth LLC Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF makes up about 1.4% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. Truefg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 526,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 335,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 220,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 140,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

FREL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.83. 129,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,773. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $995.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

