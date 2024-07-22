Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $11.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $11,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,557 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265,102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,572 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,078,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,543.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,136,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,089,000 after buying an additional 1,115,955 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.08. 1,799,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,732,279. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.