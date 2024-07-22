Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives $42.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BFH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of BFH stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Bread Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Bread Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

