Brokerages Set Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) PT at $270.00

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total transaction of $568,796.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,936.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,938 shares of company stock worth $2,545,503 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 26.9% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.1% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,368,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFUS stock opened at $259.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $309.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

