Brokerages Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Target Price at $91.00

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.43.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

LOGI stock opened at $88.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $62.73 and a 12-month high of $102.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.10.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton bought 1,225 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $99,555.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

