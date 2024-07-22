Brokerages Set MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Price Target at C$54.29

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTY shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$46.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$42.19 and a twelve month high of C$68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

