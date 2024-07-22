Brokerages Set MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Price Target at C$54.29

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2024

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTY shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$46.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$42.19 and a twelve month high of C$68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.59.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.