Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.0 million-$204.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.1 million. Calix also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.11 EPS.

Calix Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CALX traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.39. 1,381,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.61 and a beta of 1.76. Calix has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $48.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Calix had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Calix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.33.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

