Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.0 million-$204.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.1 million. Calix also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.11 EPS.
Calix Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of CALX traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.39. 1,381,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.61 and a beta of 1.76. Calix has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $48.53.
Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Calix had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
About Calix
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.
