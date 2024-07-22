Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Position Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 729,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,987 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $61,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,026,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $13,105,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the first quarter worth $13,964,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at $10,704,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 261,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of CAMT traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.14. The stock had a trading volume of 482,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,426. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $42.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAMT

Camtek Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.