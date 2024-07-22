Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Target Price to C$16.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.70 to C$18.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.49.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LUN

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Lundin Mining stock traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.79. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.18 and a 12 month high of C$17.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 74.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.