Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) CEO Paul Peter Tak Sells 22,528 Shares

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Peter Tak sold 22,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $145,756.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,855.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, July 11th, Paul Peter Tak sold 20,293 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $121,149.21.

NASDAQ CADL opened at $6.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $178.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -0.95.

Candel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CADL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

