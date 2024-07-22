Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LCID

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of LCID traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.52. 23,747,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,225,537. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.04. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.