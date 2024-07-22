Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Hits New 52-Week High at $108.59

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.59 and last traded at $107.58, with a volume of 160831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.55, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,385,000 after acquiring an additional 57,540 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,284,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,785,000 after purchasing an additional 235,260 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,311,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,116,000 after purchasing an additional 412,812 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,020,000 after purchasing an additional 90,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 983,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,078,000 after buying an additional 148,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

