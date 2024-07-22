CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$85.00 at CIBC

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$82.20.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B opened at C$73.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.65. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of C$52.82 and a 12 month high of C$74.49.

In related news, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 2,375 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.34, for a total transaction of C$169,432.50. In other CCL Industries news, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.34, for a total value of C$169,432.50. Also, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.35, for a total value of C$2,140,461.00. Insiders sold a total of 52,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

