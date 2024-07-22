Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT Raised to C$15.50 at Scotiabank

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.19.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Up 1.7 %

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

CHP.UN stock traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.65. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$11.79 and a 12 month high of C$14.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.39.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

