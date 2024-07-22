Christopher P. Comparato Sells 90,000 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $2,388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,964.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Toast Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:TOST opened at $27.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.89. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

