Clarke (TSE:CKI) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.61

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$24.61 and last traded at C$24.60, with a volume of 2900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.06.
Clarke Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$344.11 million, a P/E ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.16.
Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.89 million during the quarter. Clarke had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 1.54%.
Insider Activity at Clarke
Clarke Company Profile
Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clarke
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Clarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.