Clarke (TSE:CKI) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.61

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$24.61 and last traded at C$24.60, with a volume of 2900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.06.

Clarke Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$344.11 million, a P/E ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.16.

Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.89 million during the quarter. Clarke had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 1.54%.

Insider Activity at Clarke

Clarke Company Profile

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,109.90. 76.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

