Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWAN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $75,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 11,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $213,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,956.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $75,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,233,244 shares of company stock valued at $142,594,162 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 55.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,450,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,780,000 after buying an additional 1,148,338 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 621,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after buying an additional 183,899 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.