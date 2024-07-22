Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Apogee Enterprises worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 537,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,706,000 after buying an additional 220,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $7,893,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,141,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,982,000 after acquiring an additional 120,882 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 87,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,429,000 after acquiring an additional 53,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:APOG traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $62.12. 82,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,060. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $67.92. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APOG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

View Our Latest Report on Apogee Enterprises

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $463,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $463,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $949,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,636 shares in the company, valued at $521,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,252 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,914 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.