Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 14,982 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,982 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.34% of Healthcare Services Group worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 537.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 113,514 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,599,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,592,000 after buying an additional 111,625 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,629,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,488,000 after acquiring an additional 167,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,216,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

HCSG stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. 362,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.53. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

