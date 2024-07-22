Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 2,384 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.24. The company had a trading volume of 214,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.20. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.58.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

