Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 525 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,989,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,913,000 after acquiring an additional 155,333 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,544,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,259,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,742,000 after purchasing an additional 628,889 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,184,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,432,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.73. 106,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $122.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

