Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 346.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,396 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Couchbase worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BASE traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,775. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

In other news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 3,934 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $108,303.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,110.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 3,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $108,303.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,110.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $49,474.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 412,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,825,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,153 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

